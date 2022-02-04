ALL Gwent residents who have already received their £100 winter fuel payment from their local authority are in line to receive an additional £100.

The Welsh Government’s minister for social justice, Jane Hutt, announced on February 1 that the winter fuel support scheme would be doubled from £100 to £200. The fund is to help low-income households meet the pressures on living costs in the winter.

The Welsh Government said the aim is to reduce the impact of the cut to Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit and the rising cost of energy.

Many people who are eligible for the payment have already received their £100 as per the original payment, but all five councils in Gwent have confirmed that they will receive the additional £100 and will not have to do anything to ensure that this happens.

MORE NEWS:

Anyone eligible for the winter fuel support scheme who has not yet applied, will be able to apply through their local council until February 28, 2022.

Who is eligible for the scheme?

Any households where one member is receiving a working age means-tested welfare benefit between December 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022.

These include:

Income support

Income based job seekers allowance

Income based employment and support allowance

Universal Credit

Working tax credits.

All eligible households will be able to get the payment no matter if they pay for fuel on a pre-payment meter, by direct debit or a quarterly bill.

If you are a single person household and receiving one of the above benefits between the stated period and are responsible for paying the fuel bills at the property, you will be able to apply.

If you are a couple household and one or both of you are responsible for paying the fuel bills at your property and one or both of you are receiving one of the above benefits during the stated period, you will be able to apply.

To apply, you must also have not received a payment under the scheme before.

The councils will write to eligible households who they are aware of with more information and how to support their claim. Alternatively anyone eligible can apply through their council’s website.