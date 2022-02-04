BORIS Johnson’s leadership was plunged into further turmoil as a fifth aide has reportedly quit Downing Street.

Elena Narozanski, a special advisor in the No 10 policy unit has reportedly stepped down from her role.

It adds to an already difficult day for the Prime Minister after four of his closest aides resigned.

Mr Johnson’s chief of staff, principal private secretary, director of communications and policy chief quit Downing Street within hours of one another.

Munira Mirza, the former director of the No 10 policy unit and one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal and longstanding advisers, walked out after attacking the Prime Minister’s use of a “scurrilous” Jimmy Savile smear against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Ms Mirza’s stinging resignation letter that will likely be seen as most damaging to Mr Johnson, who had previously listed her as one of the five women who had influenced and inspired him the most.

Conservative grandee Sir Malcolm Rifkind, a former foreign secretary, told the BBC that Ms Mirza’s decision to quit showed the Prime Minister had become “toxic”.

Rishi Sunak admitted he would not have said the Jimmy Savile remark during his Downing Street press conference suggesting further fractions within the Treasury.

Boris Johnson in turmoil as key members of team quit

The exit of private secretary Martin Reynolds had widely been expected after he reportedly sent an email inviting at least 100 staff to a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.

There had also been questions over the future of chief of staff Dan Rosenfield after the truncated Sue Gray report into alleged Covid rule-breaking at the top of Government criticised “failures of leadership”.

Communications chief Jack Doyle gave a resignation speech to staff in No 10, according to the Daily Mail – who he used to work for – telling them the tumultuous past weeks had “taken a terrible toll on my family life” as he stressed he had always intended to only stay two years in the role.

The former journalist is reported to have attended at least two of the 12 lockdown-busting events in Downing Street and wider Government that are under scrutiny by the Metropolitan Police, with officers following up on Ms Gray’s inquiries.

Downing Street shake-up after Sue Gray report

When responding to the initial publication of the Gray report, the Prime Minister told MPs he planned to overhaul the set-up in No 10 following months of controversy over “partygate”.

The Daily Mail suggested the sudden exits of Mr Reynolds and Mr Rosenfield were part of a shake-up that had been planned for next week, but which were accelerated in the wake of Ms Mirza’s exit.

The high-profile departures pile fresh pressure on the Prime Minister as he battles to remain in charge, with 13 Conservative MPs having publicly called for his resignation over the way he has handled the partying claims.

More are believed to have done so privately but the number of letters to the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories has not yet hit the 54 required to trigger a no-confidence vote.