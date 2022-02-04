THE UK Government announced yesterday that the energy bill price cap would rise by 54 per cent from April 2022.

Energy prices will rise by £693 a year for millions of households as a result after regulator Ofgem hiked the price cap on bills to £1,971.

However, the Government set out a number of measures to help the public deal with this increase in bills.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak told MPs in the commons that all households will get £200 off their energy bills from October, which will be paid back in higher bills over the next five years.

Additionally, households in council tax bands A to D will also receive a £150 rebate from April, a £3.6 billion measure that will not be paid back on bills.

To check what council tax band your household is in you can find out here.

How are council tax bands calculated?





According to the Government website, council tax valuations are based on the value of properties that aren’t used for business purposes.

This value is based on the price the property would have sold for on the open market on April 1, 1991, in England and April 1, 2003, in Wales.

From there the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) assesses properties to work out what council tax band they are in based on a number of factors.

They are:

size

layout

character

location

change in use

value on April 1, 1991 (England) or April 1, 2003 (Wales)

A property that’s increased in size may move to a higher band when it’s next purchased.

What are the council tax bands?





Wales (value at April 1, 2003)

A - up to £44,000

B - £44,001 to £65,000

C - £65,001 to £91,000

D - £91,001 to £123,000

E - £123,001 to £162,000

F - £162,001 to £223,000

G - £223,001 to £324,000

H - £324,001 to £424,000

I - more than £424,000

England (value at April 1, 1991)