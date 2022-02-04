PLANS for housing on a greenfield site in Raglan will include 38 homes under a new planning application lodged with Monmouthshire council.

A reserved matters application, which sets out details such as the design of the homes and the layout, has been submitted by developers Butler Wall Homes for the development on land off Chepstow Road.

Outline planning permission for up to 45 homes on the 5.4-acre site, which is included in Monmouthshire council’s Local Development Plan, was approved by councillors in 2018.

The proposed development includes 13 ‘affordable’ homes, meeting a requirement of the outline planning consent that 35 per cent of the development is made up of affordable housing.

Under the proposals, the development will include six one-bedroom apartments, eight two-bedroom apartments, four two-bedroom houses, seven three-bedroom houses, four four-bedroom houses and nine five-bedroom houses.

The 13 affordable homes will be managed by a registered social landlord.

The plans also include 90 parking spaces, with a mix of private garages and shared parking areas.

Vehicles will be able to access the site via a T-junction which will be created with Chepstow Road.

A footpath is also proposed along the front of the site to provide access to village facilities such as the doctor’s surgery, school, pub and local shops.

A pre-application site plan included 41 homes, but that number has been reduced following talks with Monmouthshire council officers.

A council report says a previous version of the scheme, which included 35 homes and more green infrastructure was favoured.

The number of five-bedroom houses has also been reduced and the amount of three-bedroom homes increased following pre-application discussions.

Part of the site is located within a flood zone, and concerns were raised that it is prone to flooding when outline plans were submitted for the development.

However these areas will not be used for housing, with planning documents showing they will be used as public open space.

Surveys of the site have recommended that no hedgerows are removed unless they are replanted or additional planting is carried out elsewhere.

Hedgerow planting is proposed to provide ‘screening’ between existing developments and the proposed scheme on the eastern and western boundaries of the site, according to a planning statement.

A wildflower meadow area and orchard trees are proposed, as well as a recreation area with parkland planting.

Monmouthshire council will assess the plans in the coming months.