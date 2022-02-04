A HOTEL for pets could be coming to Newport if plans are approved by the council.
Hosting rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters and tortoises, the pet hotel will offer overnight stays for small domestic animals.
The animals will be kept in hutches in a wooden building, located in the garden of 1 Blake Road, in Liswerry.
If approved, it will be the new branch of the Now Boarding Pet Hotel company, which has pet hotels across the UK.
The company’s website states: “Each Now Boarding Pet Hotel offers your pet a safe and loving environment in purpose built, air-conditioned and heated accommodation.”
The shed will be 2.4 metres wide and 2.3 metres tall, with a depth of six metres.
Owners will be able to drop-off their pets between 9am and 7pm on weekdays and 9am and 12pm on weekends. The applicant states that the property has a drive where customers can park
The applicant adds that small domestic animals are quiet and therefore will not cause a disturbance.
A decision on the application will be made by the council’s planning department.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.