RESIDENTS trying their hardest to clear up rubbish and fallen trees in a brook near their homes say they’re fearful the waterway could become totally blocked and have called on Newport City Council to help.

Bettws Brook has been a popular dumping ground for litter, fly tipping and shopping trolleys in recent years – which has caused issues with the water flow.

Looking at a stretch of the brook opposite Newport High School, there is a visible difference in the water levels due to several fallen trees which are blocking water travelling downstream.

Darren Rice, who lives nearby on the Bettws estate, set up the Canal and River Clean Up group last July after becoming frustrated with the state of Newport’s waterways.

Bettws Brook is blocked up by a number of falling trees.

“I’ve been cleaning this brook now for years,” Mr Rice told the Argus.

“Our local councillor Kevin Whitehead bought me some waders to allow me to get in and do a proper job.

“We’ve had all sorts thrown in here – there’s currently two trolleys lodged in the brook that I’m unable to get out and the number of trees that have fallen over the brook is allowing all the rubbish thrown in the brook to build up.”

Mr Rice says he is doing all that he can to clear up the mess in the brook and has called on Newport City Council to consider trimming back trees near to its banks to limit the risk of blockages.

“We’ve spoken to the council – I have met with them out here to talk about the problem,” Mr Rice added.

Darren Rice (left) and Keith Willavise (right) both live in Bettws and help to keep the area as clean as they can.

Darren Rice and Keith Willavise

“But they’re not looking after it properly – if we could get the fallen trees out of the way and get the water running that would solve a lot of the issues – but we can’t do it on our own.

“It’s just not nice to look at – we used to have a lot of wildlife down here but that’s not the case any longer.”

Mr Rice says he’s had plenty of support from people in Bettws who are also keen to see the brook cleared up and properly looked after.

Keith Willavise is a member of the Pride in Bettws litter picking group and says it would only take another rainstorm to cause some serious problems for the brook.

“We’ve been quite lucky this winter with the weather but usually it’s a torrent at this time of year,” Mr Willavise told the Argus.

A trolley wedged into the banking of Bettws Brook.

“If you had another big storm – it could flood or burst its banks because of the current blockages.

“We’ve also got a lot of potential to bring nature back down here, but you can see that people are dumping more stuff in the brook because there’s already loads of rubbish in it.

“We’ve said it before – there’s only so much we can do as people living here – we need to the council to step up and take proper ownership of the brook and look after it.”

Newport City Council has been approached for comment.