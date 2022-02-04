THREE Newport taxi drivers are in trouble this week after being caught in a recent crackdown on safety standards.
Police officers and Newport City Council inspectors carried out vehicle checks in Queensway in the city centre.
Some 53 taxis were stopped during the road safety operation, which primarily targeted cab drivers who had breached their licensing terms.
"This operation aims to tackle irresponsible taxi drivers who endanger others by not adhering to road safety regulations," Gwent Police constable Miles Anderson said.
In Newport, taxi drivers and firms must pay the council licensing fees to operate in the city.
The Gwent force said the recent crackdown was aimed at identifying and tackling those taxi drivers putting other motorists and passengers at risk.
During the operation, three taxis were suspended from operating and reported for offences such as failing to meet the safety standards expected.
"I would like to thank Newport City Council for their support on this operation, to support us to make the roads in our communities as safe as possible," PC Anderson added, at the conclusion of the taxi licensing operation.
