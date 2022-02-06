THE most affordable place to live in the UK is in Gwent, according to research.
The study of properties across the UK and the price per square metre by Plumb Nation found that Blaenau Gwent was the cheapest at £1,268 per square metre. The average home in Blaenau Gwent has a floor space of 96sqm.
The area comes in second for cheapest average house price to Burnley in Lancashire, where the average price is £112,394, compared to Blaenau Gwent’s £121,739. However, Burnley’s median floor space is 88sqm and has a price per sqm £1,277.
The average UK house is 92.4sqm with a property price of £271,368 and £2,936 per sqm average price.
The Argus looked at the current prices for homes in the Blaenau Gwent region with the prices ranging between £39,000 for a flat in Ebbw Vale to £500,000 for the most expensive five bedroom, detached home in Beaufort.
Rightmove also shows the prices for properties that have been recently sold in the area, with a range between £66,000 and £260,000.
The average price for terraced properties in Blaenau Gwent last year was £101,195, semi-detached properties for £145,702 and detached properties for £235,890.
Plumb Nation collated the data for the median floor space in each local authority from the Valuation Office Agency’s data through the Office for National Statistics. They got the data for the average house prices from the HM Land Registry’s UK House Price Index.
