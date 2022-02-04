PUBLIC Health Wales has reported eight Covid-related deaths – including two in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (UHB).
According to the latest data from Public Health Wales there are 2,606 newly reported cases of Covid – 2,540 in Wales and 66 residents outside Wales – and there have been eight Covid-related deaths.
Two of these deaths were in the Aneurin Bevan UHB, according to Public Health Wales, with three deaths in Hywel Dda UHB, one in Cardiff and Vale UHB, one in Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, and one in Swansea Bay UHB.
Public Health Wales’ death toll, throughout the entire Covid pandemic, now stands at 6,844 which includes 19 residents outside of Wales.
Of the 2,606 new Covid cases reported by Public Health Wales 453 are reportedly within the Gwent region. This includes 134 in Newport, 133 in Caerphilly, 72 in Torfaen, 63 in Monmouthshire, and 51 in Blaenau Gwent.
The newly confirmed cases, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:
- Anglesey - 56
- Blaenau Gwent - 51
- Bridgend - 85
- Caerphilly - 133
- Cardiff - 351
- Carmarthenshire - 197
- Ceredigion - 49
- Conwy - 84
- Denbighshire - 75
- Flintshire - 108
- Gwynedd - 89
- Merthyr Tydfil - 42
- Monmouthshire - 63
- Neath Port Talbot - 124
- Newport - 134
- Pembrokeshire - 99
- Powys - 97
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 143
- Swansea - 238
- Torfaen - 72
- Vale of Glamorgan - 108
- Wrexham - 123
- Unknown location – 19
- Resident outside Wales – 66
