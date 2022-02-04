POLICE are investigating a report of affray which left the victim with a head wound.
Gwent Police officers would like to speak to anyone who was in Cardiff Road, near the Malcolm Uphill pub, Caerphilly, at around 2.30pm on Monday, January 10.
They are investigating a report of affray in the area on that date.
A spokesman for the force said: “A man – described as white, of slim to medium build, around 5ft 7ins tall, aged between 30 and 40 with short brown hair – reportedly hit another man to the head with a bottle near to the Malcolm Uphill pub.
“The victim sustained a minor wound to the back of his head, and he was advised to attend hospital as a precaution.
“We’re aware that this image is not the best quality, but officers would like to speak to this man as he could provide information that may assist our enquiries.
“We’re asking anyone with information, including those with CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch with us.”
Any witnesses can call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message via their Twitter or Facebook, quoting log reference 2200009865, with details.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
