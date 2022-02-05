CONCERNS over the safety of e-scooters have been raised in Parliament.

Newport West MP Ruth Jones raised the issue – and concerns about the impact of e-scooters on visually impaired people – with England's transport secretary Grant Shapps in the Commons on Thursday.

Currently, e-scooters must only be used on private land, meaning that using one on a public road, cycle lane or pavement is illegal.

The only e-scooters that can be used legally on public roads are those that are rented as part of government-backed trials – all of which are based in England.

“I am hugely concerned about the impact e-scooters have on people living with sight loss in Wales,” said Ms Jones. “They can't be heard and they are very quick.

“So what plans does he have to assess the impact of the already widespread illegal use of e-scooters in Wales?”

In response, Mr Shapps said: “We have a trial programme for e-scooters which is collecting the data that she seeks right now. There are 31 trials in operation.

“I do share her concerns about particularly scooters which are sold through the private market where they're not legal to be ridden on the roads, or indeed on the pavement or in the public arena.

“We are looking at measures that will crackdown on those whilst ensuring that those that have been properly insured and used through the trials will continue until we have all the data.”

A Freedom of Information Act request revealed that 48 e-scooters were confiscated by Gwent Police in the year leading to July 1, 2021.

Gwent Police advice on riding e-scooters reads: “If you are using an e-scooter in public in an anti-social manner, you can also risk the e-scooter being seized under section 59 of the Police Reform Act.”

The Guide Dogs charity has also urged the government to address issues - including speed and sound - with e-scooters.

Chris Theobald, senior policy, public affairs and campaigns manager at Guide Dogs, said: “The trials of e-scooter hire schemes have sparked a boom in private sales.

“We are urging the government to work with the police to tackle illegal riding and make the public more aware of the law.

“If the government is seriously considering fully legalising e-scooters on public roads, they need to get a grip on safety, Our testing shows that everybody is at risk, not just people with visual impairments.

“Any legislation to legalise e-scooters has to fully address speeds, weights, sound, and critically, keep e-scooters off the pavement where they can do significant harm.”