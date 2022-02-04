A NEW scheme has been announced which will provide free bus journeys across Newport in March – but not everyone is convinced.

Yesterday - February 3 - it was revealed that Newport Bus services in the city will be free next month, following on from a similar scheme over the Christmas period, which proved to be a success.

It is thought that in December, there was an 80 per cent increase in passenger journeys while bus travel in Newport was free.

There is hope that March will see a similar level of success, both in terms of bringing people into Newport city centre, and for the boost it will bring to the environment.

The scheme is just one measure put in place to tackle the climate crisis, and to ease pressures on the M4.

But, while the news has been welcomed by many, including representatives from Newport City Council and the Welsh Government, it has proven more divisive among Argus readers.

While some are in favour of the plans, others may require some convincing.

You can check out a selection of comments below.

Argus readers react to free bus scheme in Newport

The comments here were taken from the South Wales Argus Facebook page.

You can join in the conversation here.

Rachel Willetts said: “It’s not really free - someone has to pay for them, just like our free prescriptions. Still don’t see how this will ease traffic on M4? I can drive from Glan Llyn to Malpas in about 12-15 mins, this would take an age by bus so even if free I would still rather drive.”

Shelley Collins said: “To be honest it works for me, I rely on buses for work and March is a long month covered by only four weeks wages from February. I welcome this. People will complain no matter what you offer sometimes you can’t please everyone, I myself think this is great.”

Mary Elizabeth Taylor said: “That is a really good move, others should follow their example.”

Barbara Roche Jones said: “I would love to agree, but where are the shops to visit? As a child Newport was the place to go for a great choice of shops, but now it's just been pulled apart by ineffective management.”

Glenys Sweeney said: “We need more regular buses on the routes around Newport never mind about the M4, the bus service in Newport is a disgrace, especially at the weekends and the evenings.”

Tara Jane said: “Great, so [I] won’t be able to get on the bus to go to work in the morning as it will be full of high school kids that would normally walk but hop on the bus as it’s free.”

Derek Picken said: “Couldn’t get my head around this first, but is it to encourage people to get the Newport-Cardiff bus to go shopping in Cardiff instead of driving on the M4?”

Dan Timy said: “Free buses paid from taxpayers money...free for who? We pay taxes to Government and they pay bus companies so…”

Jay Lear said: “Have to be regular and very flexible timetables and lots more bus stops.”