BORIS Johnson is reportedly backing a campaign for an extra Bank Holiday in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The additional day off is being endorsed by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) with the campaign launched ahead of the 70th anniversary of the accession on Sunday.
It is understood the prime minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson, are “highly supportive” of the proposed “Thank Holiday” from 2023, reports The Telegraph.
The holiday is in recognition of Her Majesty’s service to the nation as well as millions of workers who stepped up to serve their communities throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Workers in England and Wales enjoy just eight Bank Holidays each year compared to the average of 12.8 across the EU.
Closer to home, Scotland has 11 Bank Holidays while Northern Ireland enjoys 10.
Brits to enjoy ‘blockbuster’ four-day Bank Holiday in 2022
Her Majesty The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee from Thursday 2nd - Sunday 5th June 2022 🎉— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 2, 2021
The weekend will provide an opportunity for communities across the UK to come together to celebrate this historic milestone. #HM70 #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/6undGfJoJH
The news comes ahead of this year’s extra Bank Holiday in celebration of the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee.
The Queen is the first British Monarch to celebrate the occasion having acceded to the throne on 6th February 1952, when she was 25-years-old.
The nation will come together to mark the occasion of 70 years on the throne and will be given an extra day off work to take part in a “blockbuster” four-day weekend of celebrations.
The May Bank Holiday weekend in 2022 will be moved to Thursday, June 2, and there will be an additional Bank Holiday on Friday, June 3.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.