HAVE you been playing our Newport picture quiz?

We gave you 10 close-up photographs of landmarks in and around Newport city centre, to see how much attention you've been paying to the little details.

Here you'll find all the answers.

If you haven't had a chance to play yet, head on over to the quiz page here.

Here we go...

Pictures: South Wales Argus

The seagull was perching on the city centre footbridge, which spans the River Usk and connects Millennium Walk and Usk Way.

On matchdays, crowds of Dragons and Newport County fans use the bridge as one of the main routes to get to and from Rodney Parade.

And anyone who uses the bridge will no doubt know the distinctive rattle it makes when a cyclist rides across it!

Here you can see some photographs of the bridge being installed in Newport in 2016 – an impressive feat indeed.

Pictures: South Wales Argus

The British Steel name is printed on the Steel Wave sculpture in the riverfront area, near Old Green Roundabout.

It has been a feature of Newport's skyline since 1991 and represents the city's links to its industrial past.

Check out some more archive photographs of Newport's riverfront history here.

Pictures: South Wales Argus

Any commuters playing the quiz will have recognised the corrugated material as being part of Newport railway station's exterior.

The space-age structure was built to coincide with the city's hosting of the Ryder Cup golf tournament in 2010.

Sadly, the design failed to impress everyone and the station was shortlisted in 2011 for the Carbuncle Cup, a tongue-in-cheek architectural "award" given to Britain's ugliest buildings.

The latest addition to Newport railway station is a new footbridge, that will connect Devon Place to the city centre.

Pictures: South Wales Argus/www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk (right)

The 1839 Chartist Uprising continues to be a play a pivotal role in the city's history, and anyone taking a walk at the bottom of Stow Hill will have seen this monument.

Some 22 Chartists died outside the nearby Westgate Hotel that year when their demands for a more democratic society were met with gunfire.

The milestone reads ‘To Downing Street, 145 miles’ and serves as a reminder of the democratic vision that inspired the Chartists.

Read more about Newport's Chartist landmarks here.

Pictures: South Wales Argus

The heart gesture forms part of one of the mosaics in St Paul's Walk, unveiled in 2019 to recognise the contribution the women of Newport have made to the city's history.

Each mosaic carries a theme – Rise (Chartism), Suffrage, Workforce, Public Face, Sport, and Education towards Equality.

Pictures: South Wales Argus

The bird is part of the dramatic Stand and Stare sculpture that looms over shoppers in Commercial Street.

Stand and Stare commemorates Newport poet W.H. Davies, whose famous poem Leisure contains the famous lines ‘What is this world if full of care/We have no time to stand and stare’.

Pictures: South Wales Argus

The 'Monmouth' sign can be found above one of the entranceways to Newport Indoor Market.

Currently under redevelopment, the 19th-century building stands proud in Newport's skyline.

The market is expected to reopen in the next few weeks, after a multi-million pound revamp that will transform the space into a multi-use leisure and shopping destination with a food court, comedy club and live music.

Pictures: South Wales Argus

With its wooden beams and Gothic writing, Ye Olde Murenger House adds striking visual variety to Newport's High Street.

In 2019, our readers voted the Murenger as one of Newport's best pubs.

Pictures: South Wales Argus

The Bell Carrier, or The Vision of St Gwynllyw as it is also known, stands proudly next to Newport Centre and Friars Walk.

Depicting a large bull with a bell on its back, the bronze statue was inspired by the story of St Gwynllw's conversation to Christianity.

It was unveiled in 1996 and later moved to its current site to make way for Friars Walk shopping centre.

Read more about Newport's sculptures and artworks here.

Pictures: South Wales Argus

OK, we're technically outside the city centre for this last one, but Rodney Parade plays such a huge role in Newport life that it's hard to argue against it being included.

The ground's memorial gates were built in 1923 to pay tribute to the members of Newport Athletic Club who died during the First World War.

Two years ago, they were granted Grade Two Listed Building status by Cadw.

How many did you get right? We hope you enjoyed playing the quiz.