CENTRAL defender, midfielder, right-back, cage fighter; Scot Bennett is certainly Newport County AFC's Mr Versatile as he gets set for his 250th appearance.

The Cornishman has been a firm fixture in the Exiles' side since heading to Rodney Parade in 2016, that after a loan spell at the club.

Bennett has racked up 249 appearances and is set to pass another milestone at Forest Green Rovers this afternoon.

Michael Flynn knew the value of the utility man and his predecessor James Rowberry has quickly learnt that the 31-year-old, who was injured at the start of his reign, has the canny knack of bringing the best out of others.

Bennett has started the last four games on the spin as the deepest of a midfield quartet, joining forces with young loanees Jake Cain, Finn Azaz and Ollie Cooper to great effect.

The summer exits of Josh Sheehan and Joss Labadie necessitated a change of style and that has continued under Rowberry.

Scot Bennett (left) gets stuck in for County at Mansfield

"With Josh we wanted him to get onto the ball as much as possible and then I would come around and almost be a holding player when we lost the ball," he said.

"When we had it I would almost try and get out of the way to let him try and do his stuff, because we knew what he was good at.

"This season the gaffer wants me to be in 'the cage', in and around the attackers to break play up and get the other boys on the ball because you can see how frightening they are when they attack quickly.

"I know what I am in there for, I am in there to win the ball back and give them the ball to let them do the magic.

"You can see how good and how quick they are on the counter. I am happy with the role because they have been on fire."

The cage?

"I've never heard it until the gaffer came in! It's a term that he uses for me and Robbie Willmott, and Jake has come in there a bit," said Bennett.

Stalwarts Bennett and Willmott provide the knowledge and experience to go along with the whippersnappers, although the demands are the same from the dugout.

PROTECTION: Scot Bennett has helped out Mickey Demetriou and the County defence

"You can hear him on a Saturday, as soon as we lose the ball he wants us going after it to win it back," said Bennett.

"He wants us to counter-press them and attack as quickly as we can. It's a strength that he has brought in and it's working."

Bennett is likely to have a busy afternoon in Gloucestershire against a free-flowing Forest Green side that are top of League Two and top of the goal charts.

"They have been on fire and we know that they are a threat but so are we," he said.

"They will have to be wary of what we can do, but we will have to be strong, stand up to their game and take it to them.

"You look forward to these games and it should be an end-to-end exciting game."

Rovers will be on red alert for Dom Telford but the Exiles know all about the threat of their 18-goal striker Jamille Matt.

County were unable to offer the targetman a contract because of the financial impact of Coronavirus in the summer of 2020 and he headed for the New Lawn, scoring 17 times in his first campaign in Nailsworth.

"I keep in contact with him, he is a good lad but we will be trying to make sure he is not on his game," said Bennett.

"We'll try to get around him and put him under a lot of pressure. We know that he is a handful for any team, even if he is not on his game then the way that he puts himself about can put any defence under pressure."