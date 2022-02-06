A CAERPHILLY man has pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at one of the most prestigious locations in London.
Appearing before Central London Magistrates Court in Westminster on Wednesday, January 19, Marcus Hugh Bailie pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage, which was committed in the concourse of The Shard – one of the UK’s tallest, and most recognisable buildings.
The 66-year-old, whose address was listed as being in Caerphilly County Borough at the time of the offence, was found to have committed the offence on June 27, 2021.
On this date, the court heard that Bailie, now of Old Mill House, Pontypridd, was found to have damaged the concourse of a building belonging to Shard Quarter, on Bridge Street in London.
His actions were found have been carried out “without lawful excuse”, and were as such contrary to the Criminal Damage Act of 1971.
The cost of the damage stood at £887.58 in total, though it is unclear just what was damaged.
Bailie’s guilty plea was taken into account when the sentence was handed out, and he was handed a six month conditional discharge.
He has also been ordered to pay £98 in compensation, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, and a £22 surcharge to fund victim services.
Altogether, the balance to pay stands at £205.
