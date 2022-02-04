TWO women hurt in a dog attack in Newport earlier this week had to be taken to hospital in a fire engine as no ambulances were available, the Argus has learned.

Armed police were called to reports of a dog attack in Lliswerry just before 5pm on Wednesday evening.

Two women were taken to hospital following the incident – in the Somerton Park area – and the dog has been taken to a local kennels.

And now it has been revealed that the two women had to be taken to hospital in a fire engine as no ambulances were available at the time of the incident.

The ambulance service has said that such incidents are rare.

A spokesperson said: "At approximately 5.36pm on Wednesday, February 2, we received a special service call to a property on Somerton Park in Maindee, Newport.

"Crews from Malpas and Maindee Stations attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues and used specialist tools such as trauma care equip, lighting and a longboard.

"Our crews are trained to deliver emergency first aid and trauma care. In this instance, crews assessed the medical needs of the injured individual and deemed it safe to transport them to hospital so that they could receive urgent care."

Neither of the women, who were taken to the Grange University Hospital, suffered life-changing injuries.

The Wales Ambulance Service expressed their gratitude to their emergency colleagues for their help.

Darren Panniers, head of service said: “We were alerted to reports of a patient needing medical attention in the Newport area following an animal attack at approximately 4.43pm on Wednesday, February 2.

“Emergency Service colleagues from Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance managing the scene.

“At the time of the call we were facing high demand for our services and delays in handing over existing patients to hospitals across the area.

“On rare occasions, of which this is one, medically trained partners from the Fire and Rescue Service and police can convey suitable patients to emergency departments on our behalf.

“We are grateful to SWFRS and Gwent Police for their professional assistance in this case.”