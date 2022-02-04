COUNCILLORS have approved plans to convert a former social club in Cwm near Ebbw Vale into two bungalows.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council planning committee on Thursday, February 3 councillors discussed a proposal by Alan Phipps to convert the Premier Club, on Williams Street in Cwm into bungalows.

Planning officer Lesley Taylor has recommended that the plans should be refused because the building is in a flood zone, as the River Ebbw is close to it.

Ms Taylor said: “NRW (Natural Resources Wales) has confirmed that the proposed development to be highly vulnerable and located in a flood zone.”

The Welsh Government’s environment body NRW had said that information submitted by the applicant was “insufficient in any case” and the proposal should be rejected on that basis, explained Ms Taylor.

Ms Taylor said: “Following a decision to refuse this under delegated powers on grounds of vulnerability and flood risk a ward member requested the application be presented to the planning committee.

“The reason for this is that the risk of flooding is no different to homes that have been in situ for many years.

Cllr Bernard Willis said: “I’ve never known any serious flooding in Cwm. This isn’t a from-scratch development, this is a conversion.

“If I lived in that street in Cwm I would prefer to see two bungalows than what’s there now.

“I have no fears of the flooding although I understand the officer’s concerns as they have parameters to work to.

“The reality there, is that flooding isn’t an issue.”

Cllr Derrick Bevan, who represents Cwm, agreed with Cllr Willis before council solicitor Sally-Ann Evans stopped him and said he should “refrain from discussing” the application, having declared an interest in it earlier.

Cllr Bevan was also the councillor who called the application in to the committee for a decision.

Ms Taylor stressed: “As officers we must have regard to local and national policies.

“The premise is we should look to avoid new highly vulnerable developments in flood risk areas hence the detailed analysis.

“I’m very strongly of the view the development should be refused”

Cllr Willis put forward a proposal to approve the plans.

“This river is at a low level going through Cwm, I would support all day long more new builds and tidy homes for people in Blaenau Gwent,” said Cllr Willis.

If this amendment failed the original recommendation to refuse the application would then be put to the vote.

The committee voted to approved the application by six votes to three against and one abstention.