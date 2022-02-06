ARTIST'S impressions have shown what a 269-home development near Portskewett could look like.

A new partnership development project has started on Crick Road, in Portskewett, after plans were approved in February 2020.

Partners from Melin Homes, Candleston (a subsidiary of Melin), and Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) have been working on plans for the area since 2016.

The £55 million residential project funded by Melin Homes will see 269 new homes built in the area.

The site will also see the development of a care home that will support 32 people living with dementia.

MCC also obtained funding through Welsh Government’s Integrated Care Fund (ICF) via Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

The new care home, the council say, will enable people living with dementia to be connected with, and be a part of, their community. It was designed in partnership between Pentan Architects and the council.

The Crick Road development will include green spaces, gardens, a park, an orchard, hedgerow around the boundary and footpaths.

Cllr Paul Cockeram, Gwent regional partnership board chair, said: “This project will deliver an innovative dementia care home, which will be incorporated within the development of a larger residential scheme within Monmouthshire."

Paula Kennedy, Melin Homes chief executive said: "The scheme will bring 68 affordable homes to the area, as well as 201 open market properties.

"We have worked hard to ensure the development considers the local community, complimenting the beautiful countryside, with a variety of options for active travel encouraging people to walk and cycle as well as electric car charging points."

The Crick Road development will offer a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes for sale.

The first phase is due to commence early this year, with the first completions anticipated in spring of next year.

To register your interest, visit candlestonhomes.co.uk/crick-road