A CRASH near Newport's busy Coldra roundabout this morning resulted in no injuries.
The crash occurred before 10.45am on Friday, February 4, on the A449 near the Coldra roundabout.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash and Gwent Police attended to assist in traffic management.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A449, near the Coldra roundabout, in Newport at around 10.45am on Friday 4 February.
"Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved two cars.
"No injuries were reported."
Gwent Police did not say if the road was closed or when the incident was cleared, but traffic cameras show that a recovery vehicle was blocking the road at around 12.20pm with a queue of cars waiting.
However the same camera shows that the road was clear by 12.30pm.
