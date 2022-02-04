FOREST Green Rovers could be boosted the return of Nicky Cadden for tomorrow's clash with Newport County AFC at the New Lawn.

The League Two leaders were without the winger for their midweek draw at Port Vale because of a toe injury.

Cadden, who scored in the play-off semi-final between the sides last season, has eight assists for the campaign.

Rovers will also be strengthened by Ebou Adams, who could make his first start since returning from international duty with Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The leaders drew at Vale on Tuesday thanks to another strike from Matt Stevens, his 17th of the season, with 10 minutes to go.

That stretched their unbeaten run to 16 games in League Two but boss Rob Edwards knows they will be tested by third-placed County, who have won their last four.

"They are a good footballing team and obviously have a real goal threat as well," said the former Wales defender.

"They have an individual in Dom Telford who is doing really well but they have good players that are creating chances for him.

"They will look to try and control the game and have the ball, but they can have it the other way as well. They can play a couple of different shapes but have played with two strikers consistently.

"It will be a really good game, they are well coaches, have good players and are in good form, as are we."

Stevens and former County striker Jamille Matt have both hit 17 league goals for Rovers, who are the most prolific side in the division.

LEAGUE TWO FIXTURES Harrogate Town v Bradford City, Barrow v Tranmere Rovers, Crawley Town v Stevenage, Forest Green Rovers v Newport County, Leyton Orient v Colchester United, Rochdale v Carlisle United, Salford City v Port Vale, Scunthorpe United v Oldham Athletic, Sutton United v Bristol Rovers, Swindon Town v Exeter City, Walsall v Northampton Town.