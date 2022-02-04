FAMILY and friends of a Newport man who was killed in a crash in the city on Wednesday paid heartfelt tributes to him today.

The family of Mason Williams were joined by his friends and the Maesglas community to hold a vigil in his memory today.

Crowds gathered on the corner of Cardiff Road and Park Drive, where flower tributes were laid by mourners for Mr Williams.

Residents also lined the streets on Cardiff Road in Maesglas to watch as friends showed their motorbike riding skills and revved their bikes in tribute to the biking enthusiast.

As the crowd gathered, more flower tributes and balloons were laid by the community which has been left in shock by the death of Mr Williams. Bikers also came from all over Newport to ride in tribute to Mr Williams.

Friends at the vigil describe Mr Williams a much-loved man who was devoted to his family.

One friend, who only wanted to give his name as John, said: "Ride hard Mason, see you soon."

Another friend, Khalim, said: "He was a lovely guy, he was all about family. And he loved his bikes."

Jerome Samuels arrived at the scene minutes after the crash

He said: "I held his hand as he took his last breath, he wasn't going on that journey alone.

"He was my childhood friend and he was loved by all. We are going to miss him so much.

"It is a sad day for Maesglas and for Newport, bikes have come from all over Newport here today."

Mohamed Bashir was also at the scene minutes after the accident.

He said: "I did what any good mate would do and was with him to the end.

"He was well loved and this is such a tragedy."

The road was closed by Gwent Police to allow the vigil to take place safely.

An 18-year-old man from Newport was been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We're appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Newport on Wednesday, February 2.

“A approximately 9pm a white Ford Focus and a motorcycle collided on Cardiff Road.

“The motorcyclist sadly died at the scene.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision and anyone who has dashcam footage.

“​If you can assist, please call 101 quoting 2200037975.”