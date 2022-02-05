A SOUTH Wales woman has appeared in court after she was caught having sex at a church in London.
Rose Ripley, of Major Road, Cardiff, admitted to "committing the act outraging public decency" at St Nicholas Church in the Plumstead area of the city on April 8, 2021.
The 31-year-old was behaving in an "indecent manner" by engaging in sexual intercourse according to the courts.
Ripley, of Major Road in Cardiff, was fined £107 for the offence during a hearing at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on January 28, 2022.
She was given a conditional discharge for nine months.
The fine includes £22 for victim services, and £85 to the CPS.
She must pay £20 per month starting on February 25.
