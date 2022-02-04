AFTER years of rumours withing the gaming community, Rockstar has officially confirmed it is working on a brand new instalment of one of the most popular game franchises in the world.

Rockstar Games announced the development of GTA 6 is “well under way”.

Rockstar Games issue statement over new GTA 6 game

A spokesperson for the games developer said: "With the unprecedented longevity of GTA V, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.

“With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well under way.

“We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.”

They added: “On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!"

Rockstar Games Twitter

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

When did GTA 5 come out?





Reports suggest the game is scheduled to arrive in 2024 or 2025, according to IGN.

The latest instalment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise was released in 2013 and remains popular as to this day amid updates to the online multiplayer experience.

This will be the first modern release of the game since the departure of Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser.