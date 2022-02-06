NEWPORT'S economy largely recovered to its pre-pandemic levels in the weeks before the most recent Covid restrictions - but still fell behind its neighbours either side of the border.

Analysis by the Centre for Cities found economic activity in Newport before Christmas was at slightly more than 80 per cent of its pre-Covid levels.

Traders in Bristol, Cardiff and Swansea fared better in the festive shopping season, however.

Coronavirus has played havoc with the economy, with large sectors facing months of shutdowns and restrictions since March 2020.

Government grants and support packages have helped soften the blow for most businesses, but for many traders there is ongoing uncertainty.

The most recent restrictions in Wales saw the nation move to Alert Level Two from Boxing Day until the third week of January, and that heightened state of measures brought back things like one-way systems and limited capacities in shops, as well as restrictions in pubs and restaurants and the closure of nightclubs.

The Centre for Cities data shows last autumn was the best time for Newport's night-time economy since the pandemic began. With no restrictions, the city's nightlife was attracting around two-thirds of its pre-Covid levels, but this plummeted after Christmas.

Similarly, the number of people visiting the city centre grew steadily throughout 2021, but this started to decline after Christmas as Wales responded to the growing wave of Omicron infections.

When it comes to the people visiting Newport, in many ways this has been unaffected by the pandemic. The new data shows that around six-in-10 visitors to the city centre come from the surrounding area, while the number of people coming into central Newport from further afield is slightly below three-in-10.

Similarly, it is people who live in the city centre or the suburbs of Newport who spend the most money here, accounting for roughly 70 per cent of spend both before the pandemic and in the run-up to last Christmas.

The future shape of the pandemic is for now looking smoother than it did last autumn, and cities including Newport will look to return to a sense of normality.

Earlier this week, Newport City Council leader Jane Mudd spoke to the Argus about the local authority's vision for the city centre, from partnered projects like the indoor market revamp to the proposals for a new leisure centre and swimming pool.