A DINAS Powys woman has become the first patient in Wales to have her hip replaced using robotic arm-assisted surgery.

Pamela Chapman, 79, of Dinas Powys, had her right hip replaced – with the surgeon, Mr D Phillip Thomas, using Mako robotic arm-assisted surgery – in November last year.

When the option to have Stryker Smartrobotics at Nuffield Health Cardiff and Vale Hospitals was mentioned, Mrs Chapman said she felt confident that this was the right way to go.

Mrs Chapman said:

“It was so reassuring to hear how very precise the procedure would be, with quicker recovery and reduced pain. “It was all very impressive and exciting. Compared to my friend who has had a conventional hip replacement, my wound was less messy, seemed cleaner and healed more quickly. “I would firmly recommend it.”

A joint replacement can help people return to every-day activities without pain or stiffness.

The Stryker Mako system uses a 3D virtual model of the patient’s anatomy, devised from their CT scan before surgery, allowing the surgeon to implant the joint replacement in the best position for the patient with a high degree of accuracy.

Mrs Chapman stayed at the hospital for three nights and is now living with her daughter and 18-year-old grandson who helped her after the operation. She has been making good progress according to her physiotherapists.

Although she had to give up horse riding 15 years ago, due to arthritis in various joints, the hip replacement has made day to day life much easier – being able to bend down to put her own socks on and enjoying short walks.

Mrs Chapman only takes painkillers when needed, which is reportedly less often now, and is now planning to have her left him replaced - with robotic arm-assisted surgery, of course.