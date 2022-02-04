THE majority of tuberculosis (TB) screenings scheduled at Blackwood Comprehensive School after a case of the infection was found at the school last month have taken place.
The screenings were necessary after one case of TB was discovered at the school last month.
Screenings were carried out at the school on Tuesday, January 25, and more than 92 per cent of people who came into contact with the person who was found to have TB have now been screened, Public Health Wales (PHW) has said.
No outbreak has been declared.
A small number due to attend screenings were unable to and have been offered screenings this week.
Some tests will be retested on request of the laboratory, but this is not uncommon, PHW has said.
What the Public Health Wales statement said
In a statement, Pulic Health Wales said: "Public Health Wales and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board can confirm that following the tuberculosis screening exercise held at Blackwood Comprehensive School on Tuesday, January 25, over 92 per cent of the individuals invited attended on the day.
"A small number unable to attend were offered screening this week, as were a very small number on individuals for whom the testing laboratory requested retesting.
"This can occasionally happen with tests.
"No outbreak has been declared.
"The results of screening will be available before the end of next week."
