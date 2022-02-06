A DRUG dealer is facing years behind bars after he was found guilty of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.
Jonathon James, 31, of Fenner Brockway Close, Newport, was convicted by a jury after a trial.
They also found him guilty of conspiracy to supply cannabis.
MORE NEWS: Lecturer who killed grandmother after ‘fiddling with car radio’ jailed
Cardiff Crown Court heard how the offences took place in Newport between March 2020 and June 2020.
James was remanded in custody.
Judge David Wynn Morgan set a sentence date of February 10.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.