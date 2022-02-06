A DRUG dealer is facing years behind bars after he was found guilty of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.

Jonathon James, 31, of Fenner Brockway Close, Newport, was convicted by a jury after a trial.

They also found him guilty of conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the offences took place in Newport between March 2020 and June 2020.

James was remanded in custody.

Judge David Wynn Morgan set a sentence date of February 10.