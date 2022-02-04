GLOUCESTERSHIRE Police believe a man they are looking for in connection with a serious sexual assault has travelled to the Cardiff area
Police officers are trying to locate Ion Bogdon, 21, in connection with a sexual assault that occured in Gloucester early in the morning on Saturday, January 29.
He is also wanted in connection with a previous sexual assault last year as well as failing to answer bail.
Bogdan is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of a medium build, with cropped black hair and a black beard.
He also has been known to go by the alias 'Florin'.
Police are now asking the public to contact them if they see him.
Rape and serious sexual offences Detective Sergeant Faye Satchwell-Bennett, of Gloucestershire Constabulary, said: "I would urge anyone who knows his whereabouts, or any member of the public who sees him, not to approach him but to call police immediately.
"I also appeal directly to this individual to come forward and hand himself in."
Anyone with information about Bogdan’s whereabouts should call 999, quoting incident 70 of 29 January, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.