SIX young men were given a final warning in court after their involvement in an “ugly and chaotic confrontation” at Cwmbran Railway Station involving makeshift weapons.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that Louis Berry, Rhys Cartwright and Thomas Ryan had travelled from the West Midlands to meet a friend, Paul Rostron.

The group were at Cwmbran Station on July 18, 2020, having missed their train when Garan Slade, of Two Locks Road in Cwmbran, walked past.

After an exchange of words, Slade got into his mum’s car. At this point, Berry threw a bottle of alcohol in the direction of the car, prosecutor Nigel Fryer told the court.

“Garan Slade got out of the vehicle, took his shirt off and picked up a mop which he began to hit people with,” he said.

Mr Fryer continued that Slade’s mother then called his brother – Talan, also of Two Locks Road – who “arrived with a group of young people.”

Now outnumbered, the West Midlands contingent retreated into a café.

The Cwmbran group armed themselves with poles, with one being thrown into the café, Mr Fryer told the court. In response, the West Midlands group threw “30 to 40” soft drink cans from the café refrigerator – and these were then pelted backwards and forwards between the groups.

Each of the defendants was arrested when police arrived at the scene.

“Whatever the background was, it appears it is a group of youths that took it upon themselves to posture and it turned into a chaotic and frightening incident,” Mr Fryer said.

Berry, Rostron, and the Slade brothers admitted affray, while Ryan and Cartwright pleaded guilty to lesser charges of committing offences contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act.

Peter Donnison, representing Garan Slade, said the defendant was “ashamed”, “remorseful and embarrassed” about his actions.

He added that Slade, now 19, was 17 at the time of the offence, and - had it not taken more than a year for a postal requisition to be issued - would have been sentenced as a youth.

Stephen John Thomas, representing 20-year-old Talan Slade, said: “He doesn’t seek to minimise what he did or in any way blame others.

“He responded to a call from his mother and he fully acknowledges out of a sense of misguided loyalty got involved like he did.”

Makhan Singh, in mitigation for Berry, of Stockwell Road in Birmingham, said: “It was not a nice incident.

“He was 18 at the time and is 20 now. A year and a half has passed and there is no suggestion he has been involved himself in any further violence.”

Mr Singh said Cartwright, now 19, of Lansdowne Road in Erdington, Birmingham, was 18 at the time of the offence, of previous clean character, and has not been in any further trouble with the police.

Representing Rostron, 20, of Bellevue Close in Trevethin, William Bebb said: “He said it was a stupid incident and it should not have happened. The regret and remorse is legitimised by the defendant paying for the damage caused to the door [of the café] unprompted.

“It seems immaturity played a part in this.”

Gareth Williams told the court that 19-year-old Ryan, of Rectory Road in Sutton Coldfield, was “a follower” and was “in the back” on the CCTV footage of the incident. “But nevertheless, he was involved,” he said.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins warned the defendants this would be their “last chance” and that such a “disgraceful scene of violence” would usually end in a custodial sentence. He said their age at the time of the offence and clean character meant they avoided this.

All six defendants were handed a 12-month community order, must complete 10 days rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £55 compensation and £50 in costs.

Berry, Rostron, and Garan and Talan Slade must also complete 80 hours of unpaid work.