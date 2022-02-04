A WOMAN has been banned from owning dogs for three years after being convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to her pet.

Laura Marie Webb, 31, of Herberts Road in Garndiffaith, Torfaen, admitted the offence, after RSPCA officers found her border collie Bobbie severely underweight – weighing just 9.8kg (21.6lb).

The court heard how RSPCA inspector Simon Evans met Bobbie on April 21 last year and saw that - although bright, active and alert - the dog was very thin.

The inspector could see her spinal ridge and ribs, and her hip bones were very prominent.

Bobbie weighed less than 10kg when inspectors from RSPCA Cymru met her. Picture: RSPCA Cymru

Inspector Evans said: “The owner told me that Bobbie had lost weight after binging on Easter eggs she had found and had become sick. She had spoken to an out-of-hours vet who advised them to feed her a bland diet in order to build her back up.

“She confirmed that Bobbie had not been seen by a vet and allowed me to take her for a check-up.”

At the vets, it was confirmed that Bobbie was suffering and weighed just 9.8kg (21.6lb) instead of around the recommended 16kgs (35.2lb).

As a result, she was formerly taken into possession under police powers and was taken to a boarding kennels.

Bobbie is now much healthier after being taken in by RSPCA Cymru. Picture: RSPCA Cymru

“Bobbie was placed on a veterinary diet plan and given an operation for a suspected blockage in the duodenum - and slowly but surely she began to put weight on,” said inspector Evans.

“By early June, Bobbie’s weight was 15.5 kgs (34.2lb).

“Once she came out of the kennels and lived with a fosterer was when she really began to pick up and thankfully we turned the corner.

“Bobbie is now a very healthy dog with no weight concerns.”

Border Collie Bobbie is now looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Cymru

Webb was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 3.

As well as the ban on keeping dogs, Webb must also pay £1,000 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

She signed Bobbie over into the care of the RSPCA before she was sentenced, and the animal welfare charity will now look to find Bobbie a new home.