PARIS has long been recognised as the romance capital of the world so we couldn't imagine spending Valentine's day anywhere else.

And now that Expedia has rounded up its top hotels to stay at in the French city, we don't have to.

Whether you are dreaming of moonlit walks along the Seine or you simply want to save a little on your next getaway, we've got your back.

Here are Expedia's top five hotels in Paris and how to book your Valentine's break.

5 best hotels in Paris for Valentine's day according to Expedia

Le Roch Hotel and Spa

Le Roch Hotel and Spa. Credit: Expedia

Whisk away your Valentine this February to Le Roch Hotel and Spa in Paris' 1st Arrondissement.

You'll find the 37 room boutique hotel between the Place de l'Opéra and the Place Vendôme.

It has a full-service spa making it the perfect romantic spot to pamper that special someone.

Book a stay via the Expedia website.

Hôtel l’Elysée Val d’Europe

Hôtel l’Elysée Val d’Europe. Credit: Expedia

If you are planning a fairytale on February 14 this year, look no further than a stay at Hôtel l’Elysée Val d’Europe.

The hotel is located just five minutes from Disneyland® Paris via its complimentary shuttle.

You'll also be able to wander over to the popular Val d’Europe Shopping Centre and a designer outlet village so that you can spoil your Valentine even further.

Book a stay via the Expedia website.

READ MORE: Selfridges launches its Valentine's day gift collection - Shop the best deals

READ MORE: Valentine's Day chocolate gifts you can buy for your loved one including Hotel Chocolat

READ MORE: 10 best hotels for a Valentine's day break from Tripadvisor

Five Boutique Hotel Paris Quartier Latin

Five Boutique Hotel Paris Quartier Latin. Credit: Expedia

The Five Hotel is right in the heart of the Quartier Latin which Expedia says is the "perfect starting point for discovering Paris".

If you want to see Paris up close, this is the hotel to book ahead of Valentine's Day.

The city's oldest street; the Rue Mouffetard and the breathtaking Notre-Dame-de-Paris Cathedral are both just a 15-minute walk away.

Book a stay via the Expedia website.

Hôtel Keppler

Hôtel Keppler. Credit: Expedia

Hotel Keppler is something out of a Parisian dream with a balcony and small terrace overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

You can make this romantic haven your reality this Valentine's day by booking a stay at the 16th arrondissement hotel.

It has 48 guestrooms including five suites and you'll be amid all the action with just a short walk to the Champs Elysées and the Avenues Montaigne.

Book a stay via the Expedia website.

L’Hotel du Collectionneur Arc de Triomphe

L’Hotel du Collectionneur Arc de Triomphe. Credit: Expedia

Treat someone special to a romantic escape to L’Hotel du Collectionneur Arc de Triomphe.

Take their breath away with its seven-storey modern interior and Art Deco details.

Get pampered at the hotel's spa or work out at the fitness centre with a personal trainer.

Or take in the sights of the city of love since the hotel is located just a 10-minute walk from the Champs Elysées Avenue.

Book a stay via the Expedia website.