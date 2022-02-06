LAKELAND has revealed its top products for 2022 and we have our debit cards at the ready.

The kitchenware company is helping shoppers get ahead on their spring cleaning and solve household problems that they didn't even know they had.

The new range has something for everyone from the environmentally conscious to those crazy about cooking.

Here are eight of Lakeland's top products to help you upgrade your home in 2022

Lakeland top products for 2022

Eco Pans

Eco Pans. Credit: Lakeland

We're all trying to be more eco-conscious and now Lakeland are helping us make better choices for the planet with its Eco Pans.

The pans are made from recycled aluminium with four layers of plant-based, scratch-resistant non-stick.

On top of that, they are fully recyclable at end of life, and suitable for use on all types of hob, thanks to their steel induction bases.

The frying pan and saucepans can also be used in the oven up to an impressive 250°C – or up to 180°C for the saucepans with their lids on.

The pans are also easy cleaning and they are dishwasher safe with prices starting at £36.

Beurer Fresh Breeze Purifier and Fan

Beurer Fresh Breeze Purifier and Fan. Credit: Lakeland

This air purifier can also humidify the air by evaporating the water from the detachable bottle, and then releasing the moisture into the air.

The way it works is that the fan draws the air from the room through the filter, which is soaked with the water from the bottle.

The water is then evaporated by the damp filter and released, where it is absorbed by the surrounding air.

For even cooler air, you can chill the water in the fridge before using it.

It is ideal for those with hay fever and allergies and it is also compact in size and stylish in appearance.

Making it even more portable, the fan works with a USB cable, so it can be powered using a laptop or computer which makes it ideal for sitting at the work desk.

Pick it up for £54.99 via the Lakeland website.

Zip Top Silicone Food Containers

Zip Top Silicone Food Containers. Credit: Lakeland

This One Zip Top container is perfect for those wanting to make better choices for the planet.

They can replace over 5,000 plastic bags, are made from 100% platinum silicone.

It’s 100% plastic-free and can be reused thousands of times, making it great value for money too.

It is designed with a flat base and is available in three sizes.

Pick it up on the Lakeland website for £13.99.

Neat Anti Bac Kitchen, Bathroom and Glass Cleaning Sprays

Neat Anti Bac Kitchen, Bathroom and Glass Cleaning Sprays. Credit: Lakeland

The Neat Kits come with a reusable stainless steel bottle and a small glass bottle of powerful plant-based cleaning concentrate.

It is a highly effective cleaner which you can use on all kinds of surfaces.

The starter pack is available for £9.99.

And you can also pick up refills from the Lakeland website for £2.99 each.

Lakeland Turbo Bathroom Scrubber

Lakeland Turbo Bathroom Scrubber. Credit: Lakeland

The giant Turbo Scrubber has a powerful rotating head with four interchangeable brushes.

It is perfect for tackling grimy tiles, baths, sinks, showers and pretty much any surface in the bathroom an absolute breeze.

The telescopic extension pole, which is over a metre long, means you can clean up high, down low and at every awkward angle.

For extra cleaning power, you can add a cleaning solution to the spray function to tackle super stubborn dirt.

Purchase it for only £59.99 via the Lakeland website.

Breville Rotisserie Air Fryer

Breville Rotisserie Air Fryer. Credit: Lakeland

This incredibly versatile and really easy to use air fryer means you can cook the tastiest food in the most oil-efficient way.

Although it is compact, it boasts an extra-large capacity of 10 litres, which is perfect for a whole chicken small or medium.

There are three removable air flow racks to give you multiple cooking levels and there is also plenty of space when cooking up a meal for the whole family.

Get yours for £149.99.

Cuisinart Cook In

Cuisinart Cook In. Credit: Lakeland

The Cook-In grills, sears, sautés, steams, simmers and stews to allow a wide range of meals, according to Lakeland.

It heats up in just 6 minutes and has low, medium and high settings, with a temperature range of 90˚C to 220˚C, which you can be controlled using the variable temperature dial.

It could be yours for just £104.99 via the Lakeland website.

Dry:Soon Cabinet

Dry:Soon Cabinet. Credit: Lakeland

With a similar method to the Drying Pod, this hearted cabinet features a powerful 1200W fan at the bottom.

It heats the air up to around 65˚C and then blows it up into your clothes, perfect for drying all types of clothing in a hurry.

The cabinet holds up to 12 items on hangers over two rails, with an optional timer that can be set for up to six hours along with remote control.

The stable and secure stainless-steel frame can hold up to 10kg of laundry and it costs less than 23p an hour to run.

This new addition will arrive on the Lakeland website in mid-February and can be bought for £124.99.