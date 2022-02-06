A STUNNING Usk home which has been featured on TV has been put up for sale.

Fir Park House is individually designed, and offers a spacious way of living.

Located in Usk, Monmouthshire, it is home to five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It might look a little familiar to any eagle eyed readers too, as according to selling agents Archer & Co of Usk, it has served as a filming location in television dramas which have aired on the BBC and Netflix.

On the market with a guide price of £1,500,000, you can see just what you could get for your money below.

What’s so special about this one?





Fir Park House was uniquely designed, which makes it unlike any other house on the market or otherwise.

What’s more, it was built in 1971 by the renowned builders Dalton and Hayward.

Essentially, if a house could have pedigree, this would have it.

Inside the property, with views looking out (Credit: Archer & Co)

On the market for the first time in over 25 years, the first floor in centred around an atrium, which is used as a dining room and off to the sides there are the entrance porch, living room, snug, kitchen/breakfast room, rear porch/utility, office/study, master bedroom with en-suite, bedrooms two and three, family bathroom and separate cloakroom.

Downstairs, snooker room, gym, shower room, music/whisky room, wine cellar, bedroom four, bathroom, large kitchen and storage rooms.

The house almost gives off an upside-down feeling, but, given the nature of it, it could be reconfigured in so many ways.

Property listings suggest that while the current owners have laid out the rooms to leave five bedrooms, there is potential for nine, if the new owners were so inclined.

The central atrium, which has been turned into a dining room (Credit: Archer & Co)

Alternatively, it is said that “the lower floor could easily be utilised as a self-contained apartment which would be ideal for multi-generational living.”

A fully detached property with plenty of parking, there is even a heated outdoor swimming pool, and plenty of lawn space.

There are even impressive panoramic views out over the Usk Valley, with the Celtic Manor said to be visible from the house’s balconies.

With a guide price of £1,500,000 it certainly isn’t cheap, but there is definitely a lot to like.

Brought to market by Archer & Co Usk, it can be viewed online at Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agents can be contacted on 01291 672212.