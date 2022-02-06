AS OF today, February 6, 2022, the Queen has been on the throne for 70 years.
Throughout those years she, like many of the royal family, has met many people from Gwent and made visits to the area while on her travels.
Here we take a look back to some of those occassions, including when she came in 2002 to celebrate Newport being granted city status.
Click through the gallery above to see all the pictures.
