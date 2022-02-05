TAINE Basham made a name for himself in Test rugby in the autumn, although the Dragons man isn’t really one for reputations.

The dynamic flanker will make his Six Nations debut in Dublin this afternoon after catching the eye when playing every minute against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

The 22-year-old from Talywain has pitted his wits against iconic back rowers Ardie Savea, Siya Kolisi and Duane Vermeulen on the Test stage this season and faces another formidable challenge against Ireland.

Joining forces with Ellis Jenkins and Aaron Wainwright, Basham will fly into Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

Taine Basham on the run against the All Blacks

“Taine is someone who stepped in to cover injuries and has taken to international rugby like a duck to water,” said blindside Jenkins.

“He was fantastic in the autumn and has that youthful exuberance, he takes everything in his stride and just enjoys it.

“Taine is not fussed by who he is playing against, he goes in to try and run over anyone that he can. I quite admire that!”

With Sam Warburton singing Basham’s praises pre-championship there is little chance of the Dragons man going under the radar.

Not that Jenkins thinks that will affect him.

“He doesn’t think too much about anything to be honest! He is very laidback and almost naïve to the pressure, which is a good thing,” said the Cardiff flanker.

“He is not fazed by anything, he gets on with it and gets stuck in. He doesn’t care who he is up against, he has one thing in his mind and that is to dominate them.”

Jenkins is the odd one out this weekend, starting alongside a pair of Dragons with another Rodney Parade back rower, Ross Moriarty, waiting on the bench.

Basham may be getting plenty of attention but Wainwright will be pivotal in providing the balance from number eight.

The 24-year-old from Bassaleg made his Test debut in 2018 and has racked up 34 caps, winning a Grand Slam and scoring in a World Cup quarter-final victory.

Aaron Wainwright on the charge against South Africa

“He is a fantastic athlete,” said Jenkins. “When he first came on the scene he was really quiet but you could tell even then that he was fit, fast and a big boy.

“He has got even more athletic since then and his work rate is phenomenal and he does good things at the right time. He has moved from six to number eight and that suits his speed and athleticism.

“We have definitely got different strengths across the back row and you need that, hopefully we will complement each other this weekend.”

Jenkins will bring breakdown prowess, which will be vital against an Irish team that suffocated the All Blacks in the autumn.

“No pressure! It is a team effort. A lot is made of how good Ireland are with quick ball, but it is probably because they are on a bit of a run, and any team in the world is good when the ball is quick,” he said.

“To put it as simply as a I can, when you have got the ball you want to make it as quick as possible, and when you haven’t got the ball you want to make it as slow as possible. No team is any different.

“What Ireland have been very good at, particularly in the last couple of games, is speeding that ball up.

“Once they are on top of teams, they have got big ball-carriers, they’ve got athletic players. Once they are on top, they stay on top, and then it becomes very difficult to change the momentum.

“A lot is made of the contact area and the breakdown, I’ve said this a lot before, but it comes down to the collisions first.

“The breakdown is a by-product of what has come before it.”