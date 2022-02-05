EMERGENCY services have issued safety advice to rugby fans ahead of the opening game of the Six Nations today.

South Wales Police, South Wales Fire and Rescue and the Welsh Ambulance service have each said how fans can keep themselves safe while enjoying the rugby on offer this afternoon.

Wales will be playing in Ireland today, but there are still concerns about fans staying safe, particularly when alcohol is involved.

The Welsh Ambulance service reminded fans on Twitter that every time they deal with an alcohol-related incident, it is taking them away from potentially dealing with a patient in a life-threatening situation.

Similarly, South Wales Police have asked fans to drink responsibly and issued a checklist for how fans can stay safe.

Advice also included staying with a group, respecting others, never drinking and driving and planning the journey home.

They also warned that if people are too drunk then they may not be allowed into bars and pubs.

South Wales Fire and Rescue has also asked fans to drink responsibly and to never drink and drive.

They also asked people not to try and cook if they've had a drink as fires break out when people fail to pay attention.

People should also stay out of water when they are drunk.

The fire service also raised the point of respecting emergency service staff and said that more than 1,360 assaults were committed between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

Finally, fans were reminded to be mindful of current Covid advice and to keep themselves and others safe by following the guidance.

The concern over the drinking culture in rugby in Wales has increased recently, with several high-profile incidents occurring during the recent autumn international tests.

As a result of these incidents, new rules in the Principality Stadium have been introduced for this year's Six Nations tournament.

Bars in the stadium will serve weaker beer and will close bars during the second half of games.

Wales begin their defence of the Six Nations title today, kicking off against Ireland in Dublin at 2.15pm.