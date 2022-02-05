A FUNDRAISER to give Mason Williams, who died following a crash in Newport earlier this week, "the send off he deserves" has already raised £2,000.

Mr Williams was killed on Wednesday, February 2 after being involved in a road traffic collision while riding his motorbike.

There was an outpouring of grief and shock from the Maesglas community after his death, and mourners gathered on Friday to pay tribute to him.

Now Mr Williams' aunt Jennifer Williams has set up a gofundme page to accept donations from the community after receiving numerous requests from residents enquiring about how they might help the family.

On the fundraiser page, Ms Williams said: "Anyone that knows Mase knows his heart was made of pure gold, he was the most kind hearted, thoughtful little rogue that would honestly do anything for anyone.

"Mason lived and breathed for his community and was never prouder than stood on the corner with the boys.

"No parent should ever have to arrange a funeral for their child at any age and this has left my entire family shaken to the core.

"Nobody likes to ask for help at the best of times but I know that I speak on behalf of my brother Andrew and Masons' amazing mum Clare when I say they will be forever grateful for any donation given towards giving Mason a send off he so deserves.

"Mase we will do our best to make you proud."

The target has been set at £2,000 - and has already hit that, with 80 donations at the time of writing.

Among those to support for fundraiser is Dragon Taxis, which has donated £500 towards the total.

Any money left over from the fundraiser will be given to support Mr Williams' partner and children.

To donate to the fundraiser, you can find the gofundme page by clicking here.

An 18-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We're appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Newport on Wednesday, February 2.

"At approximately 9pm a white Ford Focus and a motorcycle collided on Cardiff Road.

"The motorcyclist sadly died at the scene.

"Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision and anyone who has dashcam footage.

"​If you can assist, please call 101 quoting 2200037975."