A HEREFORDSHIRE festival set in the grounds of a castle has started to reveal its line-up.

Lakefest, held at Eastnor Castle, near Ledbury, has said reggae and pop band UB40, Welsh rock band Manic Street Preachers and Radio 1 DJ Charlie Hedges will all be featuring.

Set to be held from August 11 to 14, Lakefest said it prides itself on creating a "hugely enjoyable, family-friendly festival" where music, entertainment, family activities, fairground rides and creativity come together.

Organisers said that it helps to create a festival to capture the hearts and minds of all attendees regardless of age.

"With an array of stages including the ever-popular mainstage we aim to provide a plethora of music that means regardless of musical tastes there will be something for everyone," they said.

"Based on the ethos of being 'all inclusive and family friendly' there is a whole programme of activities, music and entertainment set in the secure confines of a stunning natural valley, which is overlooked by the exquisite Eastnor Castle."

Electronic music duo Leftfield, alt rockers Republica and rock band Supergrass will all also appear on the mainstage later this year.

Festival director Lee Martin said he was excited to be confirming these big names.

He said: "It is exciting particularly after such a difficult period in hospitality this winter.

"We have improved the Lakefest line up every in the 10years of doing this.

"Year on year it’s got better and better. Lakefest 2022 has a world-class monster line up I could have only dreamt of back in 2011.

"UB40 taking the legends slot on Thursday night are just that, Leftfield are massive for the Thursday night.

"Manic Street Preachers are a stadium band headlining on Saturday night and the biggest band we’ve signed.

The 2021 Lakefest included big name acts like Sir Tom Jones, who headlined the festival calendar, Echo and the Bunnymen, Seasick Steve and Razorlight.