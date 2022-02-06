AN ABERGAVENNY company has taken over a Hereford builders' merchants has been taken over by a Welsh firm.
Robert Price Builders' Merchants has bought out Hereford's Tudors, in Burcott Road.
It will be Robert Price's first builders' merchants outside Wales, with the company currently boasting 24 branches spread across South Wales.
Announcing the news, Robert Price's law firm says the company is the largest builders’ merchants in south-east Wales.
And now adding Tudors' two branches to the list, the company continues to grow.
It's understood Tudors will continue to trade under its current name.
This latest acquisition comes after a period of growth for Robert Price, with Aberdare-based building and roofing suppliers Builders’ Bitz also taken over in February 2021.
Gerallt Jones, from law firm Hugh James who helped with the takeover, said: “This is another great success for our long-standing client, Robert Price.
"We’re delighted to have supported yet another acquisition which, this time, extends the company’s reach into England. The team have shown ambition and resilience and have continued defy the challenges of Brexit, Covid and economic uncertainty.
"We look forward to seeing it continue to flourish.”
Robert Price Builders' Merchants has been approached for comment.
- This article originally appeared on our sister site the Hereford Times.
