SOUTH Wales Police is appealing for information on a Cardiff man considered to be at 'high risk'.
Ethan Thomas, 23, was last seen in Canton, Cardiff at around 8.15pm on Thursday, February 3.
He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, aviator sunglasses, a white shirt with a blue paisley pattern and dark jeans.
He was also carrying a backpack.
Family and friends are worried about Mr Thomas' welfare and he is being treated as high risk.
Anybody who see Mr Thomas is asked to contact police immediately and quote the reference *039349.
It is completely unknown where he could be and organisations outside of Cardiff such as Newport Bus have shared the appeal if he is not in the capital.
You can contact South Wales Police by emailing SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or by calling 101.
You can also contact them on social media or by providing information online by clicking here.
