M4 partially re-opens after 'serious' crash which saw air ambulance called out

M4 at Newport partially closed after 'serious' crash
- Both directions of the M4 closed between Junction 28 and Junction 30 after reports of a crash
- Air Ambulance confirmed to be in attendance
- Eastbound carriageway now open
