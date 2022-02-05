Boris Johnson has named his new chief of staff and head of communications after a wave of resignations in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister announced the two new appointments on Saturday evening after he recently lost five aides in the space of 24 hours.

Boris Johnson has made staffing changes to No 10 that he said will “improve how No 10 operates, strengthen the role of my Cabinet and backbench colleagues, and accelerate our defining mission to level up the country”.

Number 10 revealed that the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay will become the PM’s chief of staff.

It is an honour to have been asked by the PM to serve as Chief of Staff for No10 Downing Street alongside my responsibilities in the Cabinet Office.



I am looking forward to working with the PM, Ministers and Parliamentary colleagues on the issues that matter most to our country — Steve Barclay (@SteveBarclay) February 5, 2022

Barclay will be “in charge of integrating the new Office of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Office, driving the Government’s agenda more efficiently and ensuring it is better aligned with the Cabinet and backbenchers”.

Meanwhile, Journalist Guto Harri will be joining Mr Johnson’s team as his director of communications.

Mr Harri was Mr Johnson’s spokesman and chief of staff during his first term as London mayor.

Mr Johnson said: “This week I promised change, so that we can get on with the job the British public elected us to do.

“We need to continue our recovery from the pandemic, help hundreds of thousands more people into work, and deliver our ambitious agenda to level up the entire country, improving people’s opportunities regardless of where they’re from.

“The changes I’m announcing to my senior team today will improve how No 10 operates, strengthen the role of my Cabinet and backbench colleagues, and accelerate our defining mission to level up the country.”

More announcements are expected in the coming days with what No 10 said would be a “particular focus on improving engagement and liaison with MPs”.