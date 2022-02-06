We are now really into the new year of 2022 and Chinese New Year passed on February 1. I send best wishes to those marking this celebration.

I had hoped to write this article when the Sue Gray report on parties in 10 Downing Street had been published in full. Unfortunately we have only had 12-pages of a 500-page report and are now stuck in limbo waiting for the Metropolitan Police to investigate.

The prime minister has not, as many media outlets reported, apologised. He has grinned and laughed, occasionally putting on a serious face to say that he’s sorry people feel the way they do. His usual ‘I’m sorry you feel angry’ is not a heartfelt apology!

We now know that the prime minister was partying when the country was locked down.

I’ve been contacted by people across Newport West who were unable to see dying friends or family members, not able to hug grandchildren, and not able to attend funerals or weddings.

Those constituents are angry, and rightly so, at the sheer contempt shown from the prime minister and members of his government.

The prime minister flouted his own laws and is now being investigated by the police. So, any apology from him must come with a resignation, or it is no apology at all. I look forward to him doing the right thing at last.

On a more positive note, I would like to highlight Pension Credit. Across the UK we have a huge underclaiming of this important benefit. Two in five people who are eligible for Pension Credit don’t claim it. It is a vital safety net that just isn’t being used by all those who need it.

Pension Credit comes in two parts and, depending on your eligibility, will top up your income to a guaranteed minimum. It also comes with a lot of other benefits like free NHS dental treatment, claiming towards the cost of glasses, Cold Weather Payments and free TV licence. So, it is vital that people who are eligible, claim and it is really easy to do it by calling, for free, the Pension Credit claim line on 0800 99 1234.

Age UK have been doing some amazing work in this area, and if you have any questions about eligibility or issues, please call them on 0800 055 6112

• My office continues to support people across Newport West so if you have a query or need assistance please contact us on ruth.jones.mp@parliament.uk or 01633 256268. We also continue to have regular virtual surgeries. If you want an appointment, please get in touch.