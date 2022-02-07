Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Delilah Jacqueline Ebony Osborne was born on September 8, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 7oz. Her parents are Kirsty Gale and Ben Osborne, of Caerphilly, and her siblings are Kayden (12), Faegan (eight) and Cohan (seven).

Reggie Arlo Thomas Price was born four weeks early on December 27, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 7oz. His parents are Talisha and Thomas Price, of Newport, and his big sister is Bonnie.

Oakleigh Jean Rose Long was born on December 30, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7Ib 7oz. She is the first child of Chelsea Cross and Dolton Long, of Abertillery.

Kobe Kevin Ieuan Stapleton was born on December 21, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 14oz. Kobe's parents are Taylor Robertson and Ieuan Stapleton, of Pontypool, and his siblings are Scarlett (seven), Bentley (five) and Thomas (seven).

Luca Ashley Peake arrived on December 29, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 4oz. He is the first child of Lauren and Lewis Peake, of Usk.

Dottie-May Watkins was born on December 12, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 1oz. Her parents are Cory Hewitt and Rhys Watkins, of Griffithstown, and her big sister is Marcie-Grace (18 months).