THE latest figures from Public Health Wales show that there have been 11 more deaths in Wales.
This takes the death toll up to 6,863 since the start of the pandemic. None of the 11 deaths was in Gwent.
There are 248 new cases reported in Gwent, with the most cases coming from Caerphilly which has 84.
Blaenau Gwent has the third-least number of new cases in Wales with 30.
In total, Wales has 1,868 new cases including residents outside Wales.
All areas of Gwent have lower than average case rates, with the average for Wales at 57.6 cases per 100,000 people.
The highest case rate in Gwent is Caerphilly with 46.4 and the lowest is Newport with 36.2.
All data is correct as of Friday, February 4.
Number of new Covid cases by area
- Anglesey - 47
- Blaenau Gwent - 30
- Bridgend - 49
- Caerphilly - 84
- Cardiff - 239
- Carmarthenshire - 173
- Ceredigion - 20
- Conwy - 89
- Denbighshire - 73
- Flintshire - 82
- Gwynedd - 69
- Merthyr Tydfil - 26
- Monmouthshire - 36
- Neath Port Talbot - 77
- Newport - 56
- Pembrokeshire - 65
- Powys - 57
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 116
- Swansea - 165
- Torfaen - 42
- Vale of Glamorgan - 82
- Wrexham - 120
- Unknown location - 18
- Resident outside Wales – 53
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.