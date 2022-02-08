A NEW cocktail bar is hoping to shake-up the nightlife in a Gwent town when it opens its doors next month.

The Balcony Bar – dubbed as Abergavenny’s first micro-cocktail bar – is the brainchild of friends Ben Ward and James Falconer, with the former setting up his own wedding and events firm, The Beer Box Company, back in May 2020.

Since then, Mr Ward shifted his business model during the covid lockdowns into a cocktail delivery service – shipping drinks across South Wales and beyond.

Ben Ward (right) started 'The Beer Box Company' almost two years ago. (Picture: Ben Ward)

Now, final preparations are underway for his latest venture, which he hopes will be a popular addition to Abergavenny’s bustling hospitality scene.

It aims to be up and running from the beginning of March on Lewis’ Lane – above Mr Falconer’s independent clothing store, Viva Ut Vivas.

“I started The Beer Box Company a few years back and when covid hit we started selling cocktail parcels and I guess the idea for the cocktail bar just evolved from there,” Mr Ward told the Argus.

“A friend of mine James runs his own clothing business in town and had some upstairs space that we thought we could use for the bar.

“It’ll be a micro cocktail bar – which will probably be able to fit around 18 to 20 people at one time – but we’ve got lots of big plans for the summer and we’re hoping to have a pizza van outside too.

The Beer Box Company has been delivering cocktails to people across South Wales and further afield during the pandemic. (Picture: Ben Ward)

“So, we’ll have two businesses under one roof – which is great because we’ll be able to support each other.”

The cocktail bar’s opening comes at a time when business appears to be booming in the Monmouthshire town, with plenty of independent eateries and coffee shops opening in the last year or so.

The town has bucked the trend of many other high streets that are now facing the uphill challenge of reviving themselves beyond the pandemic.

“I’m originally from Abergavenny so it’s great to be able to add another venue to the plenty of restaurants and pubs we’ve got here,” Mr Ward added.

“We’re now working to try and maximise the space that we have so we can create a smooth atmosphere and bring people a warm and personal cocktail bar experience.

“We’ll be open on Friday and Saturday evenings, but the space will also be able to be used for events throughout the week.

“I just wanted to say thanks to everybody that’s supported us and for all the feedback we’ve received so far.”