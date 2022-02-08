A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LEWIS RICHARDS, 18, of The Crescent, Machen, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £910 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted breaching a restraining order between January 23 and January 28.

CLAIRE LOUISE WOOD, 34, of Heol Dewi, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after she admitted drink driving with 85 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Greenfield Street, Bargoed, on December 27, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JONATHAN PAUL GIBBONS, 37, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on December 29, 2021.

CHRISTIE SIMONE ENGWELL, 31, of Pen Y Bont, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 17 months after she admitted drink driving with 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Gwaun Fro last New Year’s Eve.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AARON MORGAN, 31, of Maesglas, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for three months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on the A4047 on July 3, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHANTELLE BAILEY, 31, of Brigantine Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

GARETH GRIFFITHS, 41, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

NADEINE ELIZABETH KENDALL, 37, of Trannon Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

TAWANDA FANUEL MOTSI, 37, of Lewis Street, Swffryd, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

KENNETH NIBBLETT, 64, of Fferm Y Bryn, Ystrad Mynach, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW ROBERTS, 28, of Prince Andrew Road, Trinant, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.