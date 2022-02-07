A FOUR-year-old girl has died following a crash on the M4 on Saturday, police have confirmed.
A man in his 40s has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
He is due to appear in court today.
The incident occurred on the M4, westbound between junctions 28 and 29, at around 1.45pm on Saturday, February 5.
A car and a van were involved.
The four occupants of the car, from the Tredegar area, were all taken to hospital.
Police have now confirmed that a four-year-old girl has since died, while a three-year-old boy remains in a critical condition.
A woman remains in hospital in a stable condition and a man has been released.
The 41-year-old man, driving the van, was arrested and has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He is due to appear before Newport Magistrates Court today.
If you have dash-cam footage, or any information that could help the investigation, please call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2200041245, or you can message them via social media.
