A FUNDRAISING page has been set up to support the family of a four-year-old girl who died following a crash on the M4.
The girl, who has been named by family as Gracie-Ann Wheaton, died after she was involved in a collision on the M4 on Saturday.
The incident occurred on the M4, westbound between junctions 28 and 29, at around 1.45pm on Saturday, February 5.
A car and a van were involved.
The four occupants of the car, from the Tredegar area, were all taken to hospital.
Four-year-old Gracie-Ann died at around 5am on Sunday morning, after having been taken to hospital.
Her brother Jayden, three, remains in a critical condition.
A man in his 40s has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
He is due to appear in court today.
Cousin Jamie Lucas has now set up a fundraising page to help cover the costs of a funeral for Gracie-Ann.
"We want to give Gracie-Ann a heavenly departure, surrounded by her family and friends," he said on the page.
"We also ask for support for the family to visit Jayden whilst he is still undergoing intensive care."
To support the family during this difficult time, visit gofundme.com/f/help-pay-for-gracieanns-funeral
